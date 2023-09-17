Sunday, September 17, 2023
type here...

US Air Force receives first new electronic warfare jet

NewsAviation
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Image by L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Inc., a global aerospace and defense technology company, has announced that the U.S. Air Force received the first of 10 EC-37B Compass Call electronic warfare jets.

As noted by the company, BAE Systems and L3Harris Technologies delivered the first EC-37B Compass Call aircraft to the U.S. Air Force for formal combined developmental and operational testing.

The next-generation system evolves the Air Force’s 40-year mission of employing electromagnetic attack (EA) capabilities in support of U.S. and coalition air, surface, and special operations forces.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Mission system prime BAE Systems produces the Compass Call Airborne Electromagnetic Attack mission system at its Hudson, New Hampshire facility. The system disrupts enemy communications, radars and navigation systems, and suppresses enemy air defenses by preventing the transmission of essential information between adversaries, weapon systems and command-and-control networks.

Platform integration prime L3Harris integrated the EC-130H Compass Call mission system into a modern Gulfstream G550 business jet at its Waco, Texas aircraft missionization center. The EC-37B has increased speed, endurance and high-altitude operation for improved survivability and range to deliver EA effects.

“The delivery of the first EC-37B Compass Call is a major milestone for our customer’s electromagnetic attack capabilities,” said Dave Harrold, Vice President and General Manager, Countermeasure & Electromagnetic Attack, BAE Systems. “We take pride in delivering this critical EW capability to keep the U.S. at the vanguard for defense and deterrence.”

“Our team accomplished the incredible challenge of migrating the Compass Call mission equipment from the much larger EC-130H and fully integrating it into the Gulfstream G550 platform,” said Jason Lambert, President, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, L3Harris. “As the Air Force sunsets its 40-year-old EC-130H fleet, the cutting-edge EC-37B will empower the customer to continue serving its vital electromagnetic warfare mission for generations to come.”

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About

Colton Jones
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force soldier and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

KNDS, Elbit Systems to jointly build next-gen rocket artillery system

Colton Jones -
The European leader in land defense KNDS and international defense electronics company Elbit Systems have signed a teaming agreement to develop a new rocket...

Ukrainian artillery blew up Russian heavy rocket launcher system

Army

US Navy’s future unmanned tanker program takes another step forward

Aviation

Ukrainian artillery hunts Russian kamikaze drone crews

Army

Denmark takes delivery of first four F-35 fighter jets

Aviation

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog