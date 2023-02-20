Ukraine’s new armored vehicle spotted on battlefield

A prototype of Ukraine’s wheeled armored personnel carrier, based on the Soviet BTR-60, has been spotted in the battle against invading Russian forces in eastern Ukraine.

According to video footage shared on social media, the armored vehicle, called Khorunzhy, was seen somewhere on the front line near the town of Bakhmut.

Khorunzhy is a deep modernization of the BTR-60 by the Ukrainian company NVO “Practika”. The hull of APC is made of modern armor steel and has a high level of armor protection. The armor of the upper and side parts of the body now corresponds to the level of STANAG 4569.

The armored personnel carrier has a modern layout of compartments, with the engine compartment in the front right part, the driver’s compartment in the front left part, and a more spacious troop compartment in the rear part of the body.

A rare Ukrainian armored personnel carrier “Khorunzhy” (a deep modernization of the BTR-60) is somewhere at the front. pic.twitter.com/J4saBL77aZ — M|§F|T 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@am_misfit) February 19, 2023

It is worth noting that the APC in the video differs somewhat from the one previously presented during the Independence Day parade in Kyiv. Perhaps changes have been made to the design of the armored personnel carrier, taking into account the first months of active resistance against the Russian intervention that began on February 24, 2022.