Ukraine claims it shot down another Su-34 multirole bomber

Ukrainian Armed Forces reportedly shot down another Sukhoi Su-34 ‘Fullback’ strike aircraft over the Chernihiv region.

The Sukhoi Su-34 is a modern Russian strike jet that was designed as a replacement for the Soviet-era Su-24 ‘Fencer’ in Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) service. It is equipped with 12 hardpoints for the carriage of a range of air-to-surface and air-to-air weaponry, including unguided, or ‘dumb’, weapons.

Pictures of the wreckage of a Russian Air Force Su-34 have circulated widely on social media.

A Facebook post shared on March 16 shows the wreckage of the Russian Su-34 in the middle of a field area.

On top of that, visually confirmed losses of the Russian newest Su-34 (NATO reporting name: Fullback) fighter-bomber now exceed 4 aircraft during its invasion of Ukraine. According to the observer under the Oryx nickname, one Fullback was shot down on March 1st, two more were shot down on March 5th and one yesterday, March 6th.

It is worth noting that the number of downed Russian aircraft may be more, but at the moment there is no photo or video confirmed of them.