Amidst Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu’s visit to the Omsk Tank Plant (Omsktransmash), it has been revealed that full-scale production of GTD-1250 gas turbine engines for the T-80BVM tank has been resumed at the Russian engineering plant “Kaluzhsky Engine” (Kaluga).

The T-80BVM represents a modern iteration of the Soviet-era T-80B tank, entering service in 2017 and continuously refined based on combat experience.

The GTD-1250 is a multi-fuel gas turbine engine from the GTD-1000 family, boosted to a power output of 1250 horsepower.

Capable of running on diesel fuel, kerosene, gasoline, and their blends, the GTD-1250 plays a vital role in the repair and production of new tanks like the T-80BVM, of which over 120 were lost during the unwarranted aggression in Ukraine.