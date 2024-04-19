Friday, April 19, 2024
Russian sources confirm downing of Tu-22M3 by Ukrainian Forces

By Dylan Malyasov
Multiple Russian sources have confirmed reports that a Russian Tu-22M3 long-range bomber was struck by a Ukrainian surface-to-air missile and subsequently crashed while attempting to return to its base amid engine fires.

According to the Dva Mayora channel on Telegram, the Tu-22M3 came close to reaching its base after covering a considerable distance but was ultimately unable to continue due to the aircraft’s compromised condition.

The report also highlighted the systematic deception of Ukrainian tactics employed by the adversary to mislead Russian combat aviation regarding the aerial situation, hinting at a trap set by Ukrainian forces for Russian aircraft.

Prior to this confirmation, Commander Mykola Oleshchuk of the Ukrainian Air Force announced via Telegram that Ukrainian air defense units, in coordination with the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, had successfully destroyed a Tu-22M3 strategic bomber – a carrier of Kh-22 cruise missiles used by Russian troops to target peaceful Ukrainian cities.

The Tupolev Tu-22M (also known as Backfire) is a long-range strategic and maritime strike bomber developed by Tupolev for the Soviet Air Force.

The aircraft is currently in service with the Russian Air Force and Russian Naval Aviation. It is known for its urban bombing runs against cities such as Mariupol in April 2022 and Kh-22 cruise missile attacks on Dnipro and Kremenchuk.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

