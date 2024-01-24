UAE orders dozens of robotic combat vehicles

Estonian robotics firm Milrem announced on Wednesday that it has inked a significant contract to provide the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Defense with 20 tracked robotic combat vehicles (RCVs) and 40 THeMIS unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs).

As noted by the company, this agreement was officially announced at the Unmanned Systems Exhibition & Conference (UMEX 2023) taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) until January 24.

Under the terms of this comprehensive contract, Milrem Robotics will lead an experimentation and trial program aimed at seamlessly integrating unmanned ground capabilities into the UAE Armed Forces’ arsenal.

Kuldar Väärsi, the CEO of Milrem Robotics, commented on the significance of this partnership, stating, “EDGE Group’s investment in Milrem Robotics has opened new avenues for us in the region, further expanding our international growth and market presence. Initiating the world’s largest combat robotics program with the UAE Ministry of Defence not only underscores the competitive edge of our solutions but also underscores the strategic value of incorporating advanced robotic systems into force structure, thereby enhancing their combat capabilities and operational efficiency.”

The comprehensive contract encompasses the delivery of tracked RCVs armed with 30mm MK44 cannons, THeMIS Combat units equipped with 30mm M230LF Remote Weapon Stations, and Indirect Fire Systems. Additionally, it includes THeMIS Observe units equipped with radar and camera systems, incorporating shot detection capabilities. Milrem Robotics will also provide thorough training and supervision to ensure that relevant personnel attain a proficient skill level in operating combat unmanned ground systems.