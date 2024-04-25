UAE gets fourth AEW&C aircraft from Saab

Saab, the renowned defense and security company, has announced the delivery of the fourth GlobalEye aircraft to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

As noted by the company, this milestone marks the culmination of a strategic partnership between Saab and the UAE, characterized by rapid advancements in aerial reconnaissance technology.

The delivery took place on 18 April 2024 and follows Saab’s previous deliveries of three GlobalEye to the UAE in 2020 and 2021.

“I am proud to celebrate the fourth delivery of our world-leading AEW&C solution GlobalEye to the UAE and to continue supporting its operational availability and mission success. The high delivery pace in the GlobalEye programme is testament to our unique in-house capability which means we control the entire process, from development to integration,” says Micael Johansson President and CEO of Saab.

Since the initial contract signing in 2015, the UAE has demonstrated confidence in Saab’s capabilities by ordering a total of five GlobalEye aircraft. The additional order in 2021 further underscores the UAE’s commitment to leveraging advanced technology for bolstering its defense capabilities.

Saab says GlobalEye stands as a pinnacle of multi-domain AEW&C solutions, equipped with a suite of active and passive sensors capable of long-range detection across air, sea, and land domains. By providing real-time intelligence to various military units, GlobalEye facilitates enhanced situational awareness and early threat detection, thereby fortifying national security.