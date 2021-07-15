U.S. Air Force sent group of B-52 bombers to Indo-Pacific

The U.S. Air Force announced that it has sent a group of U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortresses, Airmen and support equipment from Minot Air Force Base, N.D., to the Indo-Pacific region in support of Pacific Air Forces’ Bomber Task Force, July 14.

The BTF demonstrates continued U.S. commitment to allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as the U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command’s ability to provide strategic deterrence anytime, anywhere.

The deployment is also in support of training efforts with allies and partners during TALISMAN SABER 2021, a bilateral exercise with the Australian Defence Force. The bilateral training exercise enhances interoperability with U.S. allies and partners, as well as strengthens the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific.

In line with the National Defense Strategy’s objective of being strategically predictable and operationally unpredictable, the BTF empowers various strategic bomber platforms to operate anytime, anywhere. These missions also provide opportunities to enhance readiness by providing training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge anywhere in the world.

Bomber Task Force missions provide a way for the U.S. Strategic Command to routinely assess and evaluate the readiness of strategic assets to safeguard the security and stability of the Indo-Pacific region.