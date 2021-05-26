U.S. Air Force B-52H bombers wraps up target training over Black Sea

The U.S. Air Force has reported that its B-52H bombers complete target training over the Black Sea.

According to a recent service news release, U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress aircraft from the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, integrated with five NATO allies in and around the international airspace over the Aegean and Black Seas on May 24, 2021.

The B-52H aircraft integrated with Hungarian Gripens, Italian Eurofighters and F-16 aircraft from Greece, Romania, and Bulgaria. The bombers conducted simulated target training in the Black Sea region before returning to Morón Air Base, Spain.

Operations and engagements with our allies and partners demonstrate and strengthen our shared commitment to global security and stability.

“Today’s mission provided invaluable training for our Airmen as they simulated a critical capability for our force and interoperability with our allies in the region,” said Gen. Steven Basham, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa deputy commander. “Executing these training scenarios ensures our team remains ready to respond to any threat at a moment’s notice.”

Bomber Task Force missions demonstrate U.S. commitment to the collective defense of NATO and contribute to stability in the European theater. Our ability to quickly respond and assure allies and partners rests upon the fact that we are here, in Europe, forward and ready.