Sweden buys mobile SHORAD system from Saab

Saab, a leading defense technology company, has recently received a substantial order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) for its state-of-the-art Mobile Short Range Air Defence (MSHORAD) solution.

The contract, spanning from 2024 to 2026, holds a value of approximately SEK 300 million ($28 million), with the order being officially logged in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Under this agreement, FMV and the Swedish Armed Forces plan to deploy the MSHORAD solution in two configurations, both integrated onto the BvS10 armored vehicle. This move is strategic, aiming to further refine and define Sweden’s future requirements for mobile air defense capabilities.

Expressing pride in this development, Görgen Johansson, the head of Saab’s business area Dynamics, stated, “We are proud that our Swedish customer has chosen to use Saab’s mobile short range air defence solution for this purpose. Our advanced solution is truly mobile, providing crucial protection for forces on the battlefield.”

As noted by the company, MSHORAD is a cutting-edge, vehicle-integrated solution designed to identify, counter, and neutralize various air threats swiftly and effectively. These threats include unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and armored helicopters.

The system comprises a mobile radar unit based on the Giraffe 1X radar and a mobile firing unit based on RBS 70 NG. These components are connected through Saab’s ground-based air defense command and control solution, GBAD C2. This comprehensive system enhances the overall air defense capabilities, offering a robust and adaptable solution for dynamic military scenarios.