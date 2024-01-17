Wednesday, January 17, 2024
type here...

Sweden buys mobile SHORAD system from Saab

NewsArmy
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Saab MSHORAD live firing

Saab, a leading defense technology company, has recently received a substantial order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) for its state-of-the-art Mobile Short Range Air Defence (MSHORAD) solution.

The contract, spanning from 2024 to 2026, holds a value of approximately SEK 300 million ($28 million), with the order being officially logged in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Under this agreement, FMV and the Swedish Armed Forces plan to deploy the MSHORAD solution in two configurations, both integrated onto the BvS10 armored vehicle. This move is strategic, aiming to further refine and define Sweden’s future requirements for mobile air defense capabilities.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Expressing pride in this development, Görgen Johansson, the head of Saab’s business area Dynamics, stated, “We are proud that our Swedish customer has chosen to use Saab’s mobile short range air defence solution for this purpose. Our advanced solution is truly mobile, providing crucial protection for forces on the battlefield.”

As noted by the company, MSHORAD is a cutting-edge, vehicle-integrated solution designed to identify, counter, and neutralize various air threats swiftly and effectively. These threats include unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and armored helicopters.

The system comprises a mobile radar unit based on the Giraffe 1X radar and a mobile firing unit based on RBS 70 NG. These components are connected through Saab’s ground-based air defense command and control solution, GBAD C2. This comprehensive system enhances the overall air defense capabilities, offering a robust and adaptable solution for dynamic military scenarios.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Colton Jones
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force airmen and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Cruise missile debris found in Russia

Dylan Malyasov -
The remains of another Russian Kh-101 cruise missile have been photographed, apparently found this time in the fields of the Volgograd region. The missile reportedly...

Ukrainian Soldiers spotted Russia’s new thermobaric rocket launcher

Army

John Cockerill set to buy France’s armored vehicle maker

Army

Bradley fighting vehicle destroys Russia’s most advanced tank

Army

Hackers uncover foreign suppliers in Russia’s arsenal

Aviation

Ukrainian Abrams tanks get extra protection

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.