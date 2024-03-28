Thursday, March 28, 2024
type here...

Sweden orders eight new mortar vessels

NewsMaritime SecurityPRESS RELEASES
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
courtesy photo

Sweden is set to acquire eight new mortar vessels equipped with the Patria NEMO Navy mortar system.

The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration FMV (Försvarets materielverk) has initiated the procurement process through Swede Ship Marine AB, with Patria serving as a subcontractor.

Mats Hamrin, Key Account Manager Nordics at Patria, highlighted the collaborative effort between Swedish and Finnish entities in securing this contract. Together we’ll build an optimal solution for the Swedish Armed Forces. This is a good example of Swedish-Finnish cooperation in the defense sector,” he noted.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Patria NEMO Navy system, renowned for its lightweight and compact design, offers a 120 mm turreted mortar solution suitable for swift naval operations. Alongside the vessel acquisition, FMV’s order also includes two Patria NEMO Container systems, enhancing the Swedish Armed Forces’ indirect fire capabilities from moving vessels.

These vessels, intended for deployment by amphibious troops stationed in Stockholm and Gothenburg, align with the Amfbat 2030 concept, aimed at enhancing combat force mobility, speed, and firepower. “The acquisition of mortar vessels supports the practical implementation of this concept,” Hamrin affirmed.

Partnering with Swede Ship Marine, a company with a rich history in shipbuilding, Patria aims to deliver the first fully equipped vessel to FMV by early 2027, with the final delivery scheduled for the end of 2028. “This order will serve as an important international reference for us,” Hamrin added, emphasizing the Swedish Armed Forces’ stringent quality standards.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ukraine uncovers secrets of Russia’s new hypersonic missile

Dylan Malyasov -
Ukrainian analysts have unveiled the classified specs of Russia's shadowy hypersonic cruise missile, the 3M22 Zircon, intercepted by US-made missile defense systems over Kyiv,...

Ukraine unveils secret production of new Bohdana artillery systems

Army

Ukraine destroys unique Russian ‘Doomsday Tank’

Army

HIMARS blew up Russian BUK air defense system

Army

BAE Systems unveils new version of AMPV armored vehicle

Army

Mystery Russian suicide drone falls into Ukrainian hands

Aviation
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.