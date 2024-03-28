Sweden orders eight new mortar vessels

Sweden is set to acquire eight new mortar vessels equipped with the Patria NEMO Navy mortar system.

The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration FMV (Försvarets materielverk) has initiated the procurement process through Swede Ship Marine AB, with Patria serving as a subcontractor.

Mats Hamrin, Key Account Manager Nordics at Patria, highlighted the collaborative effort between Swedish and Finnish entities in securing this contract. Together we’ll build an optimal solution for the Swedish Armed Forces. This is a good example of Swedish-Finnish cooperation in the defense sector,” he noted.

The Patria NEMO Navy system, renowned for its lightweight and compact design, offers a 120 mm turreted mortar solution suitable for swift naval operations. Alongside the vessel acquisition, FMV’s order also includes two Patria NEMO Container systems, enhancing the Swedish Armed Forces’ indirect fire capabilities from moving vessels.

These vessels, intended for deployment by amphibious troops stationed in Stockholm and Gothenburg, align with the Amfbat 2030 concept, aimed at enhancing combat force mobility, speed, and firepower. “The acquisition of mortar vessels supports the practical implementation of this concept,” Hamrin affirmed.

Partnering with Swede Ship Marine, a company with a rich history in shipbuilding, Patria aims to deliver the first fully equipped vessel to FMV by early 2027, with the final delivery scheduled for the end of 2028. “This order will serve as an important international reference for us,” Hamrin added, emphasizing the Swedish Armed Forces’ stringent quality standards.