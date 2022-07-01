Sweden announces new $49 million in military aid for Ukraine

Sweden will provide another 500 million Swedish crowns ($49 million) of military support to Ukraine, the Sweden government said on Thursday, Sweden’s Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

The fifth aid package for Ukraine will include anti-tank weapons, demining equipment, and support weapons such as machine guns.

According to the outlet, Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist said the weapons have been “specifically requested by Ukraine.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

About a month earlier, the Sweden government approved donating the RBS 17 anti-ship missile system, AG 90 anti-materiel sniper rifles and ammunition, and an additional 5 000 Swedish AT-4 recoilless anti-tank weapons.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is unprovoked, illegal and unjustifiable. It threatens international peace and security and is a violation of international law. As a sign of solidarity with Ukraine, and as part of the international response to Russia’s actions, the Government considers it important to continue to support Ukraine,” the Sweden Ministry of Defense said in a release on 02 June.