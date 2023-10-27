South Korea to arm its new assault helicopters with Mistral missiles

MBDA, a prominent missile systems manufacturer, has announced that it has been awarded a contract by Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) for the integration of the Mistral ATAM anti-air missile system onto the Korean Marine Attack Helicopter (MAH).

The MAH is a new Korean medium-class attack helicopter based on the MUH (Marine Utility Helicopter), designed for amphibious assault, close air support, and coastal defense missions.

Eric Béranger, the CEO of MBDA, expressed pride in the partnership with Korea Aerospace Industries and their role in arming a Korean military aircraft. He emphasized that this contract underscores the Mistral ATAM’s position as a leading anti-air missile system for helicopters on a global scale.

The Mistral ATAM system is based on the renowned Mistral short-range anti-air missile, celebrated for its fire-and-forget engagement capability, user-friendliness, and unmatched kill probability. Each helicopter will be equipped with two launchers, each capable of carrying two Mistral ATAM missiles. It’s worth noting that the Republic of Korea’s Armed Forces also have man-portable Mistral air defense systems in their inventory.

MBDA, with over six decades of experience in developing cutting-edge missiles through international collaborations, holds a prominent position in the missile systems industry.

This reputation makes MBDA a natural choice for partnering in domestic development programs. Notably, MBDA and KAI have joined forces to integrate the Meteor beyond visual range missile onto the KF-21 Boromae fighter aircraft.