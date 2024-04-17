Poland receives its first Legwan reconnaissance vehicles from South Korea

Rosomak, a subsidiary of the Polish Armaments Group (PGZ), announced on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, that the first batch of Legwan Light Reconnaissance Vehicles (LRVs) had arrived in Poland from South Korea.

These LRVs, locally adapted versions of the Kia Light Tactical Vehicle (KLTV), are part of a procurement initiative launched by Poland in 2023, which saw an order for 400 Raycolt KLTVs from South Korea. The majority of these vehicles are slated for local production between 2024 and 2030.

Equipped with a swivel mount, the Legwan LRVs offer versatile armament options, including the installation of either a 7.62mm or 12.7mm machine gun or a 40mm automatic grenade launcher. As anticipated, these vehicles feature a newly upgraded chassis tailored to the specific requirements of Polish customers.

The Raycolt KLTV, also known as the Kia Light Tactical Vehicle, originated from South Korea’s Kia Motors and was introduced into full production in 2016. Designed to meet the operational needs of the South Korean armed forces, the KLTV received support and funding from the South Korean Ministry of National Defense during its development phase.

Realizując cel kontraktu podpisanego w sierpniu 2023 r. z @AgencjaUzbr na dostawę lekkich pojazdów rozpoznawczych LPR 4×4 dla Wojska Polskiego🇵🇱, po kilku tygodniach podróży morskiej, #Legwan|y dopłynęły do Gdańska i są już w #Rosomak|u.#pgz #Rosomak @MAPGOVPL @MON_GOV_PL pic.twitter.com/WjkhZn9JGB — Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa🇵🇱 (@PGZ_pl) April 16, 2024

Currently, the Kia KLTV is in service with the armed forces of the Republic of Korea and Mali, showcasing its versatility and reliability in various operational environments. It has been utilized in UN peacekeeping missions in Lebanon and South Sudan by South Korea, while the Malian Armed Forces deploy it for counter-insurgency operations.