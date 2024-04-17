S. Korea’s Navy receives new attack submarine

South Korea’s naval arsenal received a new addition as the Shin Chae-ho, a domestically produced 3,000-ton diesel-electric attack submarine, was formally handed over to the Navy on April 4, 2024.

Named after a revered Korean independence activist, Shin Chae-ho represents a crucial component of South Korea’s defense strategy, particularly within the framework of the Kill Chain system designed to thwart potential nuclear threats from North Korea.

This delivery marks the culmination of the KSS-III Batch-I program, a significant milestone for South Korea’s naval capabilities. The Shin Chae-ho joins its predecessors, the Dosan Ahn Changho and Ahn Mu, as part of the KSS-III Batch 1 submarines, solidifying South Korea’s underwater defense capabilities.

Like its predecessors, the Shin Chae-ho is equipped with advanced technology, including the capacity to launch ballistic missiles, further bolstering South Korea’s deterrent capabilities in the region.

Looking ahead, the KSS-III program is set to evolve with the commencement of the KSS-III Batch-II program, which will introduce larger submarines with additional Vertical Launch System (VLS) cells. Construction of the lead boat for this new batch commenced in March 2023 at the Hanwha Ocean shipyard, with commissioning expected by 2026.