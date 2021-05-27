Singapore Air Force deploys its fighter jets and spy plane to Guam

The 36th Wing Public Affairs reported that The Republic of Singapore Air Force deployed airmen, F-16 fighters, F-15SG fighters and a G550 Airborne Early Warning aircraft to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 24, 2021.

This deployment provides bilateral training for aircrew and maintenance personnel to enhance interoperability and cultivate regional partnerships.

“We welcome the RSAF deployment and the opportunity to further enhance cooperation and bolster our respective capabilities together,” said Brig. Gen. Jeremy T. Sloane, 36th Wing commander. “The U.S.-Singapore bond is grounded in a history of common interests and shared perspectives.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

This deployment continues the long-running practice of training on Guam, having conducted bilateral exercises with the U.S. Marine Corps as early as the 1990s. Most recently in 2019, the RSAF deployed to Andersen to conduct training.

“Participating in bilateral training events with our Pacific partners reinforces the U.S. commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and enhances our combined strengths,” said Sloane. “These exercises also reaffirm our ability to receive multinational forces and hone professional competencies from the forward edge of the Indo-Pacific.”

In December 2019, former U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper and Singapore Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding establishing a Singapore Air Force permanent fighter training detachment on Guam. The training presence, which will begin around 2029, will consist of approximately a squadron of aircraft and associated personnel, and include the construction of hangars, aprons, and support facilities for the detachment footprint. The Singapore fighter presence on Guam will provide more training and cooperation opportunities that will improve the interoperability of our Air Forces and strengthen U.S.-Singapore defense ties.

The RSAF also operates at other U.S. Air Force bases. The 425th Fighter Squadron flies F-16s out of Luke AFB, Arizona; the 428th FS flies F-15SGs from Mountain Home, Idaho; and the RSAF operates AH-64D helicopters from Silverbell Army Heliport in Marana, Arizona.