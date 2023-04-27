Russian BMP-3 spotted at US Army’s premier test center

A Russian-made infantry combat vehicle was spotted at the Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona.

The latest edition of the Outpost newspaper has released photos of a visit of a delegation of Congressional staffers from Arizona’s elected U.S. House and U.S.senate members to the Army’s premier test center.

One of the photos showed a Russian-made BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle which seems to have been delivered to the center for testing.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

YPG conducts developmental testing on nearly every piece of equipment in the ground combat arsenal.

The center tests all modern models of American weapon systems and combat vehicles of potential adversaries. The center’s specialists and engineers simulate the conditions of a real battlefield, analyze the equipment’s capabilities, and find weaknesses in defense and armament. The tactics of use and counteraction are also modeled.

The proving ground conducts a wide variety of military tests throughout the year, consisting of nearly every commodity in the ground combat arsenal. A part of the Army Test and Evaluation Command, the primary mission is to conduct tests on medium and long range artillery, aircraft armament and fire control systems, cargo and personnel airdrop systems, unmanned aerial systems, armored vehicles and automotive equipment, technologies for defeating roadside bombs, and much more.