Poland to get Apache helicopters with serious close air support abilities

Poland now has approval to buy $12 billion worth of multiuse attack helicopters in a move announced by the U.S. State Department Monday.

The U.S. State Department has approved a sale of 96 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters to Poland, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced.

According to the DSCA, Poland has requested to buy attack helicopters with 1,844 Hellfire missiles, 460 AGM-179A Joint Air-to-Ground missiles, 508 Stinger 92K Block I missiles and 7,650 WGU-59/B Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System II (APKWS-II) Guidance Sections rockets.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe,” DSCA said in a press release about the new sale.

The principal contractors will be Boeing, Mesa, AZ, and Lockheed Martin, Orlando, FL.

Also added that the proposed sale will improve Poland’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing a credible force that is capable of deterring adversaries and participating in NATO operations. Poland will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.