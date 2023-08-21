Monday, August 21, 2023
type here...

Poland to get Apache helicopters with serious close air support abilities

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Joshua Zayas

Poland now has approval to buy $12 billion worth of multiuse attack helicopters in a move announced by the U.S. State Department Monday.

The U.S. State Department has approved a sale of 96 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters to Poland, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced.

According to the DSCA, Poland has requested to buy attack helicopters with 1,844 Hellfire missiles, 460 AGM-179A Joint Air-to-Ground missiles, 508 Stinger 92K Block I missiles and 7,650 WGU-59/B Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System II (APKWS-II) Guidance Sections rockets.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe,” DSCA said in a press release about the new sale.

The principal contractors will be Boeing, Mesa, AZ, and Lockheed Martin, Orlando, FL.

Also added that the proposed sale will improve Poland’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing a credible force that is capable of deterring adversaries and participating in NATO operations. Poland will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form. If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russian army orders more Tor-M2 anti-air systems

Dylan Malyasov -
The Russian Armed Forces will receive additional Tor-M2 tactical surface-to-air missile systems as part of a new deal between the Ministry of Defence and...

Poland to equip FA-50 attack aircraft with advanced targeting pods

Aviation

Russia Tu-22M3 bomber destroyed in drone attack

Aviation

Lithuania receives 200 JLTV armored vehicles

Army

Denmark joins Netherlands to send more F-16s to Ukraine

Aviation

Ukraine to get F-16 fighter jets from the Netherlands

Aviation

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog