Thursday, March 21, 2024
type here...

Biden administration approves $2.2B Abrams sale to Bahrain

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Marquis McCants

The Biden administration said Tuesday it has cleared a possible sale of as many as Abrams main battle tanks and related equipment to Bahrain worth up to $2.2 billion.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), the U.S. entity responsible for overseeing foreign arms transactions, revealed that the proposed sale, though pending, represents a significant move in strengthening Bahrain’s defense capabilities.

The arms package earmarks a robust array of military hardware, including fifty M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams Main Battle Tanks, four M88A2 HERCULES Combat Recovery Vehicles, and a suite of support vehicles and weaponry, such as assault bridges, breacher vehicles, and machine guns, among others.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

According to the DSCA, the proposed sale aligns with the foreign policy and national security interests of the United States, emphasizing Bahrain’s role as a Major Non-NATO Ally pivotal for fostering political stability and economic progress within the Middle East region.

The involvement of six prominent U.S. defense contractors underscores the collaborative nature of the proposed transaction. General Dynamics Land Systems, BAE Systems, Leonardo DRS, Honeywell Aerospace, RTX Corporation, and Lockheed Martin are slated to play key roles in the fulfillment of the contract.

The Biden administration’s decision to greenlight the sale comes amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ukrainian troops successfully use autonomous FPV drone for the first time

Dylan Malyasov -
Ukrainian activist and volunteer, Serhii Sternenko, has shared video footage showcasing the use of a new FPV drone equipped with autonomous targeting capabilities. The drone...

Sweden buys 321 armored vehicles from Patria

Army

Sudanese paramilitary forces use drone to strike government C-130 plane

Aviation

Armenia buys Indian Pinaka rocket launchers

Army

US Army unveils $185.9 billion budget plan for 2025

Defense & Security

Israeli company develops new tactical all-terrain vehicle

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.