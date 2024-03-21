Biden administration approves $2.2B Abrams sale to Bahrain

The Biden administration said Tuesday it has cleared a possible sale of as many as Abrams main battle tanks and related equipment to Bahrain worth up to $2.2 billion.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), the U.S. entity responsible for overseeing foreign arms transactions, revealed that the proposed sale, though pending, represents a significant move in strengthening Bahrain’s defense capabilities.

The arms package earmarks a robust array of military hardware, including fifty M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams Main Battle Tanks, four M88A2 HERCULES Combat Recovery Vehicles, and a suite of support vehicles and weaponry, such as assault bridges, breacher vehicles, and machine guns, among others.

According to the DSCA, the proposed sale aligns with the foreign policy and national security interests of the United States, emphasizing Bahrain’s role as a Major Non-NATO Ally pivotal for fostering political stability and economic progress within the Middle East region.

The involvement of six prominent U.S. defense contractors underscores the collaborative nature of the proposed transaction. General Dynamics Land Systems, BAE Systems, Leonardo DRS, Honeywell Aerospace, RTX Corporation, and Lockheed Martin are slated to play key roles in the fulfillment of the contract.

The Biden administration’s decision to greenlight the sale comes amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.