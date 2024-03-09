Saturday, March 9, 2024
type here...

North Macedonia to buy more JLTV tactical vehicles

NewsArmy
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
courtesy photo

The U.S. State Department has approved a possible foreign military sale to North Macedonia of additional M1280A1 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs), the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced on Friday.

The approved sale, valued at $111 million, includes eighteen M1278A1/A2 JLTV Heavy Gun Carriers (HGC) and seven M1280A1/A2 JLTV General Purpose vehicles. This addition supplements a previous deal.

The original Foreign Military Sales (FMS) case, valued at $78.54 million ($23.16 million in MDE), included a total of seventy-one JLTVs, consisting of forty-eight M1278A1/A2 JLTVs HGC; seventeen M1280A1/A2 JLTVs GP; and six M1281A1/A2 JLTVs Close Combat Weapons Carrier (CCWC).

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The JLTVs, manufactured by renowned defense contractors such as Oshkosh Defense and AM General will equip North Macedonia with modern tactical vehicle capabilities, enhancing its ability to counter evolving threats and participate effectively in NATO operations.

The proposed sale aligns with North Macedonia’s strategic objectives of strengthening national defense and fostering interoperability with U.S. and NATO forces. It signifies a significant step toward enhancing the country’s defense posture and resilience in the face of regional challenges.

According to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), the acquisition of these tactical vehicles will enable North Macedonia to deter adversaries and contribute actively to collective security efforts. Moreover, the country is well-equipped to absorb and integrate this advanced equipment into its armed forces seamlessly.

The approval of this military sale underscores the enduring partnership between the United States and North Macedonia in promoting regional stability and security. It represents a mutual commitment to addressing emerging security threats and upholding shared values of peace and stability in the region.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Colton Jones
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force airmen and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Pakistan unveils new Haider main battle tank

Dylan Malyasov -
Pakistan's Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) held the roll-out ceremony of the inaugural serial production batch of the Haider Main Battle Tank. Attended by Pakistan Army...

Ukraine blows up one of Russia’s most modern electronic warfare system

Army

Spanish Army receives Castor advanced combat vehicles

Army

Russia unveils Shahed drone production line for the first time

Aviation

Ukrainian troops blow up Russian counter-battery radar

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.