North Macedonia to buy more JLTV tactical vehicles

The U.S. State Department has approved a possible foreign military sale to North Macedonia of additional M1280A1 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs), the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced on Friday.

The approved sale, valued at $111 million, includes eighteen M1278A1/A2 JLTV Heavy Gun Carriers (HGC) and seven M1280A1/A2 JLTV General Purpose vehicles. This addition supplements a previous deal.

The original Foreign Military Sales (FMS) case, valued at $78.54 million ($23.16 million in MDE), included a total of seventy-one JLTVs, consisting of forty-eight M1278A1/A2 JLTVs HGC; seventeen M1280A1/A2 JLTVs GP; and six M1281A1/A2 JLTVs Close Combat Weapons Carrier (CCWC).

The JLTVs, manufactured by renowned defense contractors such as Oshkosh Defense and AM General will equip North Macedonia with modern tactical vehicle capabilities, enhancing its ability to counter evolving threats and participate effectively in NATO operations.

The proposed sale aligns with North Macedonia’s strategic objectives of strengthening national defense and fostering interoperability with U.S. and NATO forces. It signifies a significant step toward enhancing the country’s defense posture and resilience in the face of regional challenges.

According to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), the acquisition of these tactical vehicles will enable North Macedonia to deter adversaries and contribute actively to collective security efforts. Moreover, the country is well-equipped to absorb and integrate this advanced equipment into its armed forces seamlessly.

The approval of this military sale underscores the enduring partnership between the United States and North Macedonia in promoting regional stability and security. It represents a mutual commitment to addressing emerging security threats and upholding shared values of peace and stability in the region.