Sale of Javelin missiles to Morocco approved

By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Skyler Harris

The U.S. State Department has given the green light for a potential Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to the Government of Morocco, approving the acquisition of Javelin Missiles and associated equipment with an estimated value of $260 million.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), the Pentagon’s top arms broker, formally notified Congress of this proposed sale, emphasizing its significance in bolstering Morocco’s defense capabilities.

Morocco’s request includes six hundred twelve Javelin FGM-148F missiles, along with two hundred Javelin Lightweight Command Launch Units (LWCLUs), as well as a range of supporting equipment and services.

According to the DSCA, the acquisition of Javelin missiles will enhance Morocco’s ability to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity, meeting its defense needs effectively. The equipment and support included in the sale are expected to be seamlessly integrated into Morocco’s armed forces, without disrupting the existing military balance in the region.

The prime contractors for the sale are the Javelin Joint Venture (Lockheed Martin in Orlando, FL, and RTX Corporation in Tucson, AZ).

Importantly, the implementation of the proposed sale will not necessitate the deployment of U.S. government or contractor representatives to Morocco, minimizing logistical complexities.

Dylan Malyasov
