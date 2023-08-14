Poland to buy heavy infantry fighting vehicles

On August 14 in Warsaw, the Minister of National Defense, Mr. Mariusz Blaszczak, approved a framework agreement to purchase new heavy infantry fighting vehicles.

The subject of the framework agreement between the State Treasury – Armaments Agency and the Consortium consisting of Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa SA and Huta Stalowa Wola SA is the delivery of several hundred Ciężkiego Bojowego Wozu Piechoty (CBWP) vehicles.

The new CBWP vehicle will be based on the South Korean-made K9 Thunder chassis and armed with the ZSSW Remote Controlled Turret System. It is a heavily armed and armored troop carrier.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

This vehicle is based on the universal platform, which enables CBWP to be deployed on a battlefield with main battle tanks, not behind them, thus making it possible to deliver infantry landing parties right in the middle of the fight.

The CBWP heavy infantry fighting vehicle will be able to carry a crew of three men and 8 troops and will provide fire support to the transported group in any weather conditions day and night. Designed for interaction with armored units, the CBWP will be characterized by a high level of ballistic and mine protection, as well as traction capabilities.