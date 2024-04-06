Saturday, April 6, 2024
Turkish firm develops new wheeled fighting vehicle

By Colton Jones
Source: FNSS

Turkish defense company FNSS has introduced its latest innovation in armored vehicles, showcasing a new PARS III wheeled fitting vehicle equipped with the advanced TEBER-35 UKK remote-controlled turret.

Designed to meet the evolving needs of modern military operations, this new system integrates cutting-edge technology for enhanced precision and versatility.

The TEBER-35 UKK turret, developed for integration into both wheeled and tracked armored vehicles, features a mid-caliber automatic cannon and an advanced target detection and fire control system. Operated remotely by both the gunner and commander via control consoles within the vehicle, this turret system offers seamless command and control capabilities even in challenging combat environments.

Equipped with the latest technologies in propulsion, fire control, survivability, and firepower, the TEBER-35 UKK ensures effective performance day and night, in adverse weather conditions, and across various combat scenarios. Its electrical gun turret drive system and two-axis stabilization guarantee exceptional accuracy, even while on the move, with a wide elevation arc and rapid angular speed.

At the heart of the TEBER-35’s firepower is the Mk44 40mm dual-feed automatic cannon, boasting a maximum cyclic rate of fire of 200 rounds per minute and a 200-round ready-to-fire capacity. Additionally, the turret can be configured with the 50mm Bushmaster III dual-feed automatic cannon for increased firepower options. The inclusion of different types of ammunition, such as high explosive, anti-tank, or programmable airburst ammunition, ensures versatility in engaging various targets effectively.

Complementing the main armament is a coaxial machine gun, available in either a 7.62mm electrically operated chain gun or a gas-operated 7.62mm machine gun configuration. The electrically operated chain gun offers advantages in reliability and safety, allowing continuous firing without crew intervention and reducing toxic propellant gas emissions.

