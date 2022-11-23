Patria upgrade fleet of Finnish XA-180 armored vehicles

Finnish state-controlled Patria Group reported that it has completed the upgrade of a fleet of country’s XA-180 armored vehicles.

Patria said in a release that it has completed the XA-180 armored personnel vehicle Mid-Life-Upgrade project as the last vehicles have now been delivered to the Finnish Army. The agreement of Mid-Life-Upgrade (MLU) of XA-180 armored personnel carriers was signed by Patria and the Finnish Defence Forces in 2013.

“XA-series’, also known as “Pasi” vehicles, modernization project has been an important project for Patria and the lifecycle of the vehicles has been secured until the 2040s. By then, the mobility performance of XA-180 vehicles is meant to be replaced by the new Patria 6×6 vehicles. Patria appreciates the flexible cooperation with the Finnish Defence Forces and numerous other cooperation partners. In Finland, the project’s employment effect has been more than 450 person-years in total”, commented Patria’s Finland Division’s Army Business Area leader Tommi Svensk.

During the project all XA-series vehicles have been modernized and aligned. The implemented modifications included new electrical systems and communications equipment, as well as an updated crew space with improved seating solutions. Also key components, such as engines, power transmission and axles, were inspected and repaired, or replaced if necessary.

Patria is an international provider of defence, security and aviation life cycle support services, pilot training and technology solutions.