Patria 6×6 offers for German FUCHS replacement contest

Patria, DSL (part of KNDS group), and FFG have partnered to propose a solution for Germany’s FUCHS fleet replacement contest.

The collaboration aims to offer German-designed, produced, and sustained variants of Patria’s 6×6 armored personnel carrier, potentially replacing the existing Bundeswehr FUCHS fleet.

Under the international Common Armored Vehicles System (CAVS) program, Patria will act as the prime contractor if Germany opts for Patria vehicles. The initiative involves Patria leading the design and development, while DSL in Freisen and FFG in their units in Flensburg and Kirchen will provide local engineering, production, and life-cycle support within Germany. Furthermore, additional German companies will be engaged in the program to contribute to the effort.

Hugo Vanbockryck, Senior Vice President of Market Area Europe at Patria, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting the opportunity to provide significant value to Germany. He emphasized the adaptation of the Patria 6×6 platform to German requirements, offering a cost-effective, off-the-shelf solution that meets the Bundeswehr’s high technical standards.

In defense circles, discussions revolve around the potential order volume, which could reach up to 1000 units. Currently, the Bundeswehr possesses over 800 Fuchs armored transport vehicles, requiring replacement.

The CAVS program, initially established by Finland and Latvia and later joined by Sweden and Germany, aims to develop a cutting-edge 6×6 armored vehicle system. Germany officially became part of the CAVS program in April 2023, aligning with other European nations sharing similar requirements.

In 2019, the program selected the Patria 6×6 as the vehicle platform. Known for its modularity, robustness, and affordability, the Patria 6×6 offers a modern solution for protected troop transport, combining high performance, advanced protection, and exceptional mobility.