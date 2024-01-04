Finnish military orders more Patria 6×6 armored vehicles

The Finnish Defense Forces have exercised their additional purchase option from the agreement inked in June 2023 with Patria, acquiring an additional 40 Patria 6×6 armored vehicles.

The initial agreement encompassed 91 vehicles, and this supplementary purchase solidifies the ongoing delivery process.

Part of the multinational Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS) program, this purchase aligns with collaborative efforts involving Finland, Latvia, Sweden, and Germany. Commencing deliveries in 2023 to Sweden and ongoing deliveries since 2021 to Latvia underscore the program’s collaborative success and timely progress.

Jussi Järvinen, Executive Vice President of Patria’s Finland Division, emphasized the seamless cooperation between nations and Patria, highlighting the swift progress since the program’s inception in late 2020. The program’s success is evident in the expedited deliveries spanning three countries within three years.

The initial batch of vehicles has been allocated to the Pori brigade, where conscript training for vehicle operation is scheduled to commence in early 2024.