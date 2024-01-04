Thursday, January 4, 2024
Finnish military orders more Patria 6×6 armored vehicles

By Emily Ryan Miller
The Finnish Defense Forces have exercised their additional purchase option from the agreement inked in June 2023 with Patria, acquiring an additional 40 Patria 6×6 armored vehicles.

The initial agreement encompassed 91 vehicles, and this supplementary purchase solidifies the ongoing delivery process.

Part of the multinational Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS) program, this purchase aligns with collaborative efforts involving Finland, Latvia, Sweden, and Germany. Commencing deliveries in 2023 to Sweden and ongoing deliveries since 2021 to Latvia underscore the program’s collaborative success and timely progress.

Jussi Järvinen, Executive Vice President of Patria’s Finland Division, emphasized the seamless cooperation between nations and Patria, highlighting the swift progress since the program’s inception in late 2020. The program’s success is evident in the expedited deliveries spanning three countries within three years.

The initial batch of vehicles has been allocated to the Pori brigade, where conscript training for vehicle operation is scheduled to commence in early 2024.

Emily Ryan Miller
Emily Ryan Miller is an experienced journalist with excellent analytical skills and a deep understanding of military affairs. With her professional diligence and passion for the defense theme, Emily continues to inform the world about important aspects of the military sphere and deeply understands the significance of researching and tracking military events for the public and national security.

