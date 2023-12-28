The Russian representative at international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, has stated that Finland would be the first to suffer if there is any escalation between NATO and Russia.

“We lived peacefully, tranquilly, and unexpectedly found ourselves between Russia and NATO as part of the alliance. But they are our neighbors, and God forbid, if there is any escalation, Finland will suffer first,” said Ulyanov.

In an interview with RIA Novosti, Ulyanov stressed the perilous position Finland could find itself in if any escalations occur between Russia and NATO.

Recent reports have hinted at Russia’s imminent deployment of state-of-the-art howitzers in the Northern Military District, a region bordering Finland and Norway.

Sergei Chemezov, head of Rostec, confirmed the completion of trials for the new self-propelled artillery systems, the “Coalition-SV,” and indicated the commencement of their mass production. The initial test batch is slated for delivery by the end of 2023.

Chemezov emphasized the strategic necessity of these howitzers in bolstering artillery capabilities, particularly in outmatching Western artillery models in terms of shooting range.