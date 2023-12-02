Oshkosh to supply Israeli Defense Forces with new JLTVs

Oshkosh Defense, a renowned name in military vehicle manufacturing, recently announced that the Israeli Ministry of Defense has placed significant orders for Oshkosh Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs) for the Israeli Defense Forces.

According to the company’s latest press release, these orders, comprising a total of 75 JLTVs, have been executed through both Foreign Military Sale (FMS) and Direct Commercial Sale (DCS) channels.

“We are proud to support the Israeli Defense Forces with a fleet of protected and highly mobile Joint Light Tactical Vehicles,” stated Tim Bleck, senior vice president of Oshkosh Corporation and president of Oshkosh Defense. “We’ve worked with the IMOD on a multitude of programs for more than a decade, and we look forward to demonstrating our continued commitment to this partnership with the JLTV.”

Oshkosh Defense holds a distinctive position as the sole manufacturer authorized to supply JLTVs through DCS. The company remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting NATO, Allied, and Coalition Forces seeking to modernize their military capabilities with the battle-proven payload, performance, and protection offered by the JLTVs for the foreseeable future.

Earlier this month, Oshkosh Defense secured significant orders from the U.S. Army, amounting to $208 million for additional JLTVs, JLTV trailers, associated kits, and a separate $160 million order for JLTVs destined for international allies, including Mongolia, Romania, North Macedonia, Slovenia, and Slovakia.

The JLTV stands as a technologically advanced and robust vehicle engineered to deliver enhanced mobility, survivability, and lethality in the theater of operations. Developed collaboratively by the US Army, Marine Corps, and Oshkosh Defense, the JLTV aims to replace both the Humvee and various Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle iterations.

A key attribute of the JLTV is its remarkable improvement in protection measures. Crafted to ensure greater crew survivability across diverse scenarios, the JLTV incorporates advanced armor, blast-resistant materials, specially designed blast-protected seats, an automatic internal fire protection system, and a scalable armor system. Its hull design is meticulously crafted to deflect explosive blasts away from the vehicle, further mitigating risks of injury or fatality.

The JLTV’s exceptional mobility is powered by a robust engine akin to the GM Duramax, an intelligent suspension system, and a ground clearance exceeding 20 inches, facilitating seamless navigation across rugged terrains. Oshkosh asserts that the JLTV demonstrates approximately 70 percent greater off-road performance speed compared to its predecessors. This agility makes the JLTV well-suited for diverse missions, including reconnaissance, security operations, and convoy duties. Moreover, its adaptable suspension allows for efficient transportation via air, land, or sea.