Northrop Grumman tests key elements of future intercontinental ballistic missile

Northrop Grumman Corporation achieves a significant milestone in the development of the Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) program with the successful completion of crucial tests on key elements of the missile.

The recent tests of the forward and aft sections of a Sentinel ICBM missile, also known as the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD), provide essential data on the missile’s inflight structural dynamics, helping to mitigate risks and ensure the success of future flights.

As part of the engineering, manufacturing, and development (EMD) contract for Sentinel, Northrop Grumman conducted shroud fly-off and missile modal tests, demonstrating the effectiveness of the missile’s design and performance during flight. This successful testing validates assumptions, refines models, and enhances confidence in the program’s progress.

Sarah Willoughby, Vice President and Program Manager of Sentinel at Northrop Grumman, emphasizes the collaborative effort with the Air Force and suppliers in maturing the missile’s design and minimizing risks. These achievements underscore the company’s commitment to delivering a safe, secure, and reliable capability to the nation.

The Sentinel program, aimed at modernizing the nation’s ground-based strategic deterrent, is slated to remain operational through 2075. Northrop Grumman, leading a nationwide team for Sentinel’s EMD contract, continues to work closely with the Air Force to advance the design and achieve key milestones while reducing risks.

Prior advancements under the EMD contract include stage-two and stage-one solid rocket motor static fire tests and hypersonic wind tunnel testing. As a leading global aerospace and defense technology company, Northrop Grumman remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation and ensuring the security of the nation’s defense capabilities.