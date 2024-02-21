Wednesday, February 21, 2024
type here...

Northrop Grumman tests key elements of future intercontinental ballistic missile

NewsMissiles & BombsPRESS RELEASES
By Emily Ryan Miller
Modified date:
Source: Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation achieves a significant milestone in the development of the Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) program with the successful completion of crucial tests on key elements of the missile.

The recent tests of the forward and aft sections of a Sentinel ICBM missile, also known as the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD), provide essential data on the missile’s inflight structural dynamics, helping to mitigate risks and ensure the success of future flights.

As part of the engineering, manufacturing, and development (EMD) contract for Sentinel, Northrop Grumman conducted shroud fly-off and missile modal tests, demonstrating the effectiveness of the missile’s design and performance during flight. This successful testing validates assumptions, refines models, and enhances confidence in the program’s progress.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Sarah Willoughby, Vice President and Program Manager of Sentinel at Northrop Grumman, emphasizes the collaborative effort with the Air Force and suppliers in maturing the missile’s design and minimizing risks. These achievements underscore the company’s commitment to delivering a safe, secure, and reliable capability to the nation.

The Sentinel program, aimed at modernizing the nation’s ground-based strategic deterrent, is slated to remain operational through 2075. Northrop Grumman, leading a nationwide team for Sentinel’s EMD contract, continues to work closely with the Air Force to advance the design and achieve key milestones while reducing risks.

Prior advancements under the EMD contract include stage-two and stage-one solid rocket motor static fire tests and hypersonic wind tunnel testing. As a leading global aerospace and defense technology company, Northrop Grumman remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation and ensuring the security of the nation’s defense capabilities.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Emily Ryan Miller
Emily Ryan Miller
Emily Ryan Miller is an experienced journalist with excellent analytical skills and a deep understanding of military affairs. With her professional diligence and passion for the defense theme, Emily continues to inform the world about important aspects of the military sphere and deeply understands the significance of researching and tracking military events for the public and national security.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

US Army equips soldiers with next-gen combat helmet

Emily Ryan Miller -
The U.S. Army has commenced the fielding of the Next-Generation Integrated Head Protection System (NG-IHPS) to approximately 2,000 soldiers from the 1st Brigade Combat...

South Korea develops new drone interceptors

Aviation

US Army led fires in Türkiye

Army

British-made Banshee drone found near Russian position

Aviation

Sweden to provide Ukraine with largest aid package yet

Army

Slovakia starts production of new AMV XP armored vehicles

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.