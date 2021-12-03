Key West fast attack submarine returns to home port in Guam

The Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Key West (SSN 722) returned to its home port in Guam.

According to the U.S. Navy, Key West is one of two Los Angeles-class fast attack submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam in Apra Harbor, Guam.

Key West was commissioned Sept. 12, 1987, and is the third ship of the U.S. Navy named for the city of Key West, Florida. Measuring more than 360 feet long and displacing more than 6,900 tons, Key West has a crew of approximately 140 Sailors.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Key West is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.