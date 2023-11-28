Iran finalizes Su-35 jet, Mi-28 helicopter deal with Russia

Iran is set to significantly enhance its military capabilities with the imminent delivery of advanced Russian-made fighter jets and helicopters.

Brigadier General Mahdi Farahi, Iranian Deputy Defense Minister, confirmed plans for the inclusion of Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets, Mil Mi-28 attack helicopters, and Yak-130 jet trainers into the combat units of the Iranian Armed Forces.

Speaking exclusively to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, General Farahi affirmed that the procurement processes for these sophisticated military aircraft are underway, ensuring their integration into Iran’s defense arsenal. This strategic addition is expected to notably strengthen Iran’s aerial combat readiness.

Iran’s recent acquisition of fighter aircraft has been relatively limited, apart from a few Russian MiG-29 Fulcrum fighters obtained in the 1990s. The incoming Sukhoi Su-35, known for its advanced combat capabilities, signifies a significant leap in Iran’s aerial defense capabilities.

The collaborative efforts between Iran and Russia encompass various sectors, including economic, trade, energy, and military cooperation, amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This collaboration has paved the way for crucial partnerships, such as the recent delivery of Yak-130 jet trainers to the Iranian Air Force.

The Yakovlev Yak-130, a versatile subsonic two-seat jet trainer and light combat aircraft, being integrated into Iran’s fleet marks a pivotal step in enhancing the training capabilities of Iranian military pilots. It aims to facilitate their transition to operate advanced fighter jets, including 4+ and fifth-generation aircraft like the Sukhoi Su-35.