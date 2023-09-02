Saturday, September 2, 2023
Iran receives first Yak-130 trainer aircraft from Russia

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Iran’s air force reportedly received an initial batch of Russian-made trainer aircraft.

The Iranian Tasnim news agency on Saturday reported that the first two Yak-130 aircraft had arrived from Russia.

Pictures have emerged on social media of new Iranian Air Force trainers, with one parked in a hangar and the other taxiing on an airfield. Trainer aircraft will be based at 8th Tactical Air Force Base near Isfahan.

The Yak-130 is a training aircraft with the aerodynamic configuration and subsonic flight performance characteristics of modern jet fighters.

It can also be used as a reconnaissance and light attack jet. It has a maximum speed of 648 miles per hour and a combat radius of 345 miles.

