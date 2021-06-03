General Dynamics secures $28M contract for Army’s mobile tactical communications network

General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc. from Taunton, part of General Dynamics, was awarded a contract from the U.S. Army Contracting Command for servise’s mobile tactical communications network.

The company was awarded a new contract to procure post deployment software support service for the product manager Tactical Network Transport – On The Move (TNT-OTM) system and equipment.

The TNT-OTM enables mobile mission command; robust, secure reliable voice, video and data communications; and a real-time common operating picture from anywhere on the battlefield. TNT-OTM enables Soldiers operating in remote and challenging terrain to maintain network communications while on patrol, with connectivity similar to that of a stationary command post.

Integrate on a variety of tactical vehicles making the Army network more expeditionary and providing significantly increased agility and operational flexibility.