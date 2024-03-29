Elbit to upgrade artillery for mystery European customer

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems has secured a contract to enhance the artillery capabilities of an undisclosed European country.

The agreement entails the integration of Elbit Systems’ cutting-edge Artillery Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Intelligence (C4I) solution into the country’s 155mm howitzer battalions. This upgrade will introduce advanced Digital Fires capabilities, revolutionizing the effectiveness and operational efficiency of the artillery units.

At the core of the enhancement is the incorporation of Elbit Systems’ comprehensive C4ISR Artillery Suite, featuring the Torch-X Fires application and the E-LynX Software Defined Radio (SDR) radios. Torch-X Fires serves as a multi-layered, integrated solution, leveraging mature technology to facilitate seamless cross-force coordination, rapid planning and execution, and precise sensor-to-shooter capabilities.

Supplementing Torch-X Fires is the E-LynX family of SDR radios, representing the latest generation of tactical communication solutions. These radios are engineered to meet the demands of the modern battlespace, ensuring fast, resilient, and secure communications across diverse terrain, while facilitating simultaneous voice, data, and video transmissions.

Haim Delmar, General Manager of Elbit Systems C4I & Cyber, expressed confidence in the transformative impact of the company’s artillery C4I solution on the customer’s military capabilities. Delmar emphasized that the integration of Elbit Systems’ technology will enhance the effectiveness of artillery operations, optimize operational efficiency, and seamlessly integrate artillery forces with the broader Networked Warfare Systems portfolio.