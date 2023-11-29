US Marine Corps awards $500M contract for new night vision goggles

Elbit Systems Ltd. announced on Wednesday that its U.S. subsidiary, Elbit Systems of America, was awarded an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (ID/IQ) contract, with a maximum ceiling of $500 million, to supply new night vision goggles.

The contract focuses on delivering Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggle (SBNVG) systems, along with spare and repair parts, contractor logistics support, and test article refurbishment for the U.S. Marine Corps.

Following the contract announcement, Elbit Systems of America secured the initial delivery order valued at around $127 million. The work under this ID/IQ contract will take place in Roanoke, Virginia, and is slated for completion by 2028.

The SBNVG stands as an advanced, lightweight, helmet-mounted system designed to significantly enhance nighttime visibility across diverse environments and conditions. Its technology promises to elevate warfighter situational awareness and performance, offering an extended battery life and state-of-the-art white phosphor image intensification tubes for superior clarity and depth perception.

Butzi Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, expressed gratitude and reconfirmed the company’s commitment to delivering advanced equipment to the U.S. Marine Corps. This contract further solidifies Elbit Systems of America’s role as a key partner in providing cutting-edge technology to the Marine Corps.

Raanan Horowitz, President and CEO of Elbit Systems America, highlighted the company’s enduring commitment to equipping Marines with cutting-edge night vision and electro-optic innovations. The SBNVG signifies a pivotal advancement, empowering future networked Warfighters with sophisticated decision aids and display systems.

Compared to its predecessor, the AN/PVS-14 legacy system, the SBNVG offers substantially enhanced capabilities, including increased depth perception, improved clarity, and thermal imaging. This helmet-mounted system equips Marines to navigate dark environments, operate vehicles at night, and effectively engage targets even in extreme darkness or obscured battlefield conditions.

The Marine Corps’ adoption of the SBNVG marks a significant leap in night vision technology, strengthening their operational effectiveness in low-light and challenging scenarios.