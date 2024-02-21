Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Elbit Systems unveils next-gen unmanned aircraft system

By Emily Ryan Miller
Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems has introduced its latest innovation in unmanned aerial systems (UAS) with the launch of the Hermes 650 Spark.

In a release Wednesday, Elbit Systems said that this cutting-edge tactical UAS, part of the renowned Hermes family, promises to revolutionize aerial missions with its advanced capabilities and versatility.

Yoram Shmuely, General Manager of Elbit Systems Aerospace, highlighted the significance of this milestone, emphasizing the company’s commitment to pushing technological boundaries and delivering exceptional capabilities to global partners.

The Hermes 650 Spark boasts outstanding endurance, versatility, and cost-effective performance across various operational domains, including land, air, and sea. With its medium altitude long endurance (MALE) capabilities, the UAS delivers exceptional payload capacity, increased range, flight speed, endurance, and operational efficiency.

Designed to meet diverse operational needs, including military, homeland security, and civilian applications, the Hermes 650 Spark offers multi-payload configurations without compromising flight endurance. Its comprehensive design minimizes life cycle costs while upholding the highest standards of safety, survivability, and immunity.

Key features of the Hermes 650 Spark include automatic takeoff and landing (ATOL) capability, auto-taxi capability from short runways, and a remarkable useful load of 260kg. With eight modular storage stations and six hard points on the wings, the UAS can carry payloads up to 120kg on full fuel capacity, ensuring extended mission capabilities.

The system’s multi-payload capability integrates high-quality electro-optics (EO), radar, SIGINT, and other advanced functionalities simultaneously, enabling long missions within SATCOM range and an endurance lasting up to 24 hours.

Emily Ryan Miller
Emily Ryan Miller
Emily Ryan Miller is an experienced journalist with excellent analytical skills and a deep understanding of military affairs. With her professional diligence and passion for the defense theme, Emily continues to inform the world about important aspects of the military sphere and deeply understands the significance of researching and tracking military events for the public and national security.

