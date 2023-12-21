Ukrainian troops blow up Russian heavy artillery system

Ukrainian journalist Yuriy Butusov posted a video on the social network Telegram showing the moment when Ukrainian soldiers accurately hit the Russian heavy artillery system 2S5 Giatsint-S.

“An impressive video of the destruction of the Russian 152mm self-propelled artillery unit 2S5 ‘Giatsint-S’ with ammunition detonation,” he wrote.

He also added that the drone footage was from the combined group ‘Inquisition’ of the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The 2S5 Giatsint-S, a Russian-made tracked self-propelled howitzer, has been a part of the military arsenal since the mid-1970s.

Designed to provide superior firepower compared to its predecessors, it features the 152mm 2A37 gun, offering a firing range of up to 28.4 kilometers with standard ammunition and 37 kilometers with enhanced projectiles.

With a maximum firing rate of 5-6 rounds per minute, the vehicle carries up to 30 projectiles and includes a 7.62mm PKT machine gun for self-defense.