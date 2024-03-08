North Korea conducts massive artillery drill

North Korea’s People’s Army recently conducted extensive artillery exercises overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, according to reports from the country’s state media.

The drills aimed to assess the capabilities of large artillery units in delivering effective firepower.

Commencing with demonstrations by long-range artillery units, the exercises showcased North Korea’s readiness for combat mobilization. Kim Jong Un, clad in a leather jacket and accompanied by his generals, urged soldiers to vigorously advance their preparation for regular combat mobilization, emphasizing the necessity to take initiative with ruthless and swift strikes in the event of genuine warfare.

These remarks follow the commencement of annual spring military exercises by the United States and South Korea, featuring double the military personnel compared to the previous year.

Participating in Thursday’s live-fire drills were North Korean border units, which reportedly targeted the enemy capital, as reported by Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), citing Seoul.