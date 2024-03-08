Friday, March 8, 2024
type here...

North Korea conducts massive artillery drill

NewsArmy
By Gu Min Chul
Modified date:
Image by Yonhap

North Korea’s People’s Army recently conducted extensive artillery exercises overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, according to reports from the country’s state media.

The drills aimed to assess the capabilities of large artillery units in delivering effective firepower.

Commencing with demonstrations by long-range artillery units, the exercises showcased North Korea’s readiness for combat mobilization. Kim Jong Un, clad in a leather jacket and accompanied by his generals, urged soldiers to vigorously advance their preparation for regular combat mobilization, emphasizing the necessity to take initiative with ruthless and swift strikes in the event of genuine warfare.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

These remarks follow the commencement of annual spring military exercises by the United States and South Korea, featuring double the military personnel compared to the previous year.

Image by Yonhap

Participating in Thursday’s live-fire drills were North Korean border units, which reportedly targeted the enemy capital, as reported by Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), citing Seoul.

Image by Yonhap
Image by Yonhap

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Gu Min Chul
Gu Min Chul
Gu Min Chul is a defense reporter who covers the Korean defense industry and all related issues.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.