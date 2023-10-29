Elbit Systems to build artillery ammunition factory for mysterious buyer

Israeli-based Elbit Systems Ltd. has announced a significant milestone with the award of a $135 million contract to establish an artillery ammunition factory for an undisclosed international customer.

According to the company, the two-year contract reflects Elbit Systems’ extensive expertise in ammunition production and its commitment to enhancing sovereign ammunition production capabilities for governments worldwide.

Elbit says that the company has garnered substantial technical and operational knowledge over the years, in addition to decades of experience in ammunition production, enabling it to build and operate ammunition factories and production lines across multiple sites. Elbit Systems provides comprehensive support throughout the entire product cycle, from initial design and production to ongoing maintenance and after-sales assistance.

Yehuda (Udi) Vered, General Manager of Elbit Systems Land, emphasized the growing demand from governments worldwide for the development of their domestic ammunition production capabilities. This initiative aligns with Elbit Systems’ overarching strategy of fostering international partnerships and supporting its customers by sharing its extensive expertise. The company’s commitment extends to expanding its own manufacturing capabilities and promoting collaborative growth on a global scale.