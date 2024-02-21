Ukraine unveils upgraded Bogdana artillery system

Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavlyuk, has unveiled the latest generation of the domestically developed self-propelled 155mm artillery system, the 2S22 “Bogdana,” in a recent announcement.

“Bogdana stands as a fully Ukrainian innovation, serving in our units and proving itself as a reliable, accurate, and easy-to-operate artillery system,” the statement read.

Pavlyuk emphasized that the effectiveness of the “Bogdana” self-propelled artillery unit hinges upon the well-trained personnel equipped with refined skills and automation.

“We consistently conduct training and skill enhancement exercises, including in various weather conditions and shooting intensities. Preparedness is the key to preserving the lives of our personnel and achieving success on the battlefield,” the commander underscored.

The upgraded version of the system is based on an 8×8 chassis and features a new crew cabin. Additionally, a gun rammer has been integrated into the design. The rammer is designed to mechanize the loading of projectiles into the gun’s breech, enhancing the rate of fire, simplifying the loading process, and ensuring stability during loading operations. The loader comprises a mechanism for lifting and lowering projectiles and a loading mechanism.

The 155mm caliber gun boasts a horizontal traverse angle ranging from -30 degrees to +30 degrees and an elevation angle from -5 degrees to +65 degrees. Transitioning the self-propelled artillery unit from transport to combat position, and vice versa, takes just 90 seconds. With a maximum speed of 80 km/h and a range of 700 km, the “Bogdana” ensures both mobility and operational endurance.