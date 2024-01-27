US State Department approves $500M sale of helicopters to Croatia

Croatia has been granted the green light to acquire $500 million worth of UH-60 M Black Hawk helicopters, as confirmed by the U.S. State Department.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency, the top arms broker for the Pentagon, reported that the Government of Croatia has formally requested the purchase of eight UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters along with associated equipment and services.

“This proposed sale aligns with the foreign policy and national security interests of the United States by enhancing the security of a NATO Ally that plays a significant role in promoting political stability and economic development in Europe,” stated the agency, which operates under the umbrella of the Defense Department.

Lockheed Martin/Sikorsky, based in Stratford, CT, is set to be the primary contractor for this procurement.

Croatia currently operates four UH-60 helicopters, with the initial two being acquired from the United States in 2018, and an additional two received at no cost. The delivery of the first pair of Black Hawk helicopters took place in February 2022.

Over the past three decades, the Croatian Ministry of Defense has relied on Russian-built rotorcraft of the Mi-8/17 series. However, the country is now transitioning to the more advanced UH-60M helicopters to bolster its military capabilities.