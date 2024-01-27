Saturday, January 27, 2024
type here...

US State Department approves $500M sale of helicopters to Croatia

NewsAviation
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Photo by H Howey

Croatia has been granted the green light to acquire $500 million worth of UH-60 M Black Hawk helicopters, as confirmed by the U.S. State Department.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency, the top arms broker for the Pentagon, reported that the Government of Croatia has formally requested the purchase of eight UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters along with associated equipment and services.

“This proposed sale aligns with the foreign policy and national security interests of the United States by enhancing the security of a NATO Ally that plays a significant role in promoting political stability and economic development in Europe,” stated the agency, which operates under the umbrella of the Defense Department.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Lockheed Martin/Sikorsky, based in Stratford, CT, is set to be the primary contractor for this procurement.

Croatia currently operates four UH-60 helicopters, with the initial two being acquired from the United States in 2018, and an additional two received at no cost. The delivery of the first pair of Black Hawk helicopters took place in February 2022.

Over the past three decades, the Croatian Ministry of Defense has relied on Russian-built rotorcraft of the Mi-8/17 series. However, the country is now transitioning to the more advanced UH-60M helicopters to bolster its military capabilities.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Colton Jones
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force airmen and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

British spies spot links between Russian communal crisis and Ukraine war

Dylan Malyasov -
British intelligence has noted a connection between Russia's domestic communal crisis and its active engagement in the war against Ukraine. Thousands of Russians are living...

Hezbollah uses Iranian-supplied Almas missiles for the first time

Army

Germany inks $1.3B deal for new air defense systems

Army

The Middle East dilemma: Washington prepares for new war

Defense & Security

Dozens of Russian soldiers killed in deadly HIMARS attack

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.