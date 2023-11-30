Brazil mobilizes military amid potential Venezuela-Guyana conflict

The Brazilian Ministry of Defense has announced the deployment of troops to its northern border as a preemptive “defensive measure” in response to escalating tensions between Venezuela and Guyana.

The dispute between the two nations revolves around the territory of Essequibo, encompassing an area of 159,542 square kilometers rich in vital natural resources like oil, gas, mining, hydraulic, and forestry industries, all managed by Guyana.

Venezuela’s Maduro regime plans to conduct a referendum on December 12, excluding the local populace, with the ultimate goal of annexing the disputed territory.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Brazilian government, concerned about regional conflicts involving neighboring countries, dispatched its top foreign policy advisor and former Foreign Minister, Celso Amorim, to mediate and prevent a potential confrontation.

“The Ministry of Defense is monitoring the situation. Defensive measures have been reinforced in the northern border region, contributing to an increased military presence,” stated Brazil’s Ministry in a Wednesday evening release.

The Lula da Silva administration emphasized that “defensive measures have been bolstered” along its northern border in response to the territorial dispute.

Recently, Guyana raised the possibility of establishing “military bases” in Essequibo with support from the United States.

“We were never interested in military bases, but we must defend our national interests,” remarked Guyana’s Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo, during a press conference.

“We are interested in maintaining peace in our country and at our borders, but we are working with our allies to ensure a comprehensive plan,” he added, announcing the upcoming visit of U.S. Defense Ministry officials next week.

“We will have two teams from the U.S. Defense Ministry visiting next week, followed by several visits in December and high-level representation,” Jagdeo confirmed.

“All available options will be used,” stated the Vice President, as reported by AFP.

The mobilization of military forces by Brazil underscores growing apprehensions and proactive measures taken by regional powers to manage and mitigate the escalating conflict dynamics between Venezuela and Guyana.