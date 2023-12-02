Saturday, December 2, 2023
Brazil unveils upgraded VBR-MSR reconnaissance vehicle

By Dylan Malyasov
Image by Exército Brasileiro

The Brazilian military unveiled the upgraded Cascavel reconnaissance vehicle prototype at the Army Headquarters in Brasília on 29 November.

The modernization of the Viatura Blindada de Reconhecimento – Media Sobre Rodas (VBR-MSR) EE-9 Cascavel is a significant part of the Brazilian Army’s Strategic Program for Armored Forces. The objective is to transform the vehicle into a crucial and highly technological asset within the Brazilian Army’s arsenal.

Lieutenant Colonel Fábio Musetti de Souza, Project Supervisor, stated, “The modernization of the Cascavel represents a significant technological advancement for Military Engineering and our Mechanized Forces. It’s a complex engineering activity, closely collaborating with the Defense Industrial Base, demonstrating the importance of developing new technologies for the country.”

The project incorporates a series of innovations and improvements, ranging from the replacement of the engine and automatic gearbox with more powerful versions to the implementation of state-of-the-art systems to enhance operational effectiveness.

Notable adaptations include a tire pressure adjustment system for all terrain types, a more efficient braking system, and the modernization of the tower control system, enabling the operation of the 90mm cannon via a joystick. Furthermore, security has been reinforced with the introduction of an anti-tank missile launching system.

