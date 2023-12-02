Brazil unveils upgraded VBR-MSR reconnaissance vehicle

The Brazilian military unveiled the upgraded Cascavel reconnaissance vehicle prototype at the Army Headquarters in Brasília on 29 November.

The modernization of the Viatura Blindada de Reconhecimento – Media Sobre Rodas (VBR-MSR) EE-9 Cascavel is a significant part of the Brazilian Army’s Strategic Program for Armored Forces. The objective is to transform the vehicle into a crucial and highly technological asset within the Brazilian Army’s arsenal.

Lieutenant Colonel Fábio Musetti de Souza, Project Supervisor, stated, “The modernization of the Cascavel represents a significant technological advancement for Military Engineering and our Mechanized Forces. It’s a complex engineering activity, closely collaborating with the Defense Industrial Base, demonstrating the importance of developing new technologies for the country.”

The project incorporates a series of innovations and improvements, ranging from the replacement of the engine and automatic gearbox with more powerful versions to the implementation of state-of-the-art systems to enhance operational effectiveness.

Notable adaptations include a tire pressure adjustment system for all terrain types, a more efficient braking system, and the modernization of the tower control system, enabling the operation of the 90mm cannon via a joystick. Furthermore, security has been reinforced with the introduction of an anti-tank missile launching system.