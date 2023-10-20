Portugal’s first KC-390 completes its maiden operational mission

On the afternoon of October 19, at 16:30, the first Portuguese Air Force’s KC-390 landed at the Beja Air Base, marking a historic milestone as it undertook its first operational mission.

According to a press release, this transatlantic flight, originating in Brazil and concluding in Portugal, signals the commencement of the KC-390’s operational activities, firmly establishing its role within the Portuguese Air Force’s arsenal.

The KC-390, a long-range aircraft with versatile multi-mission capabilities, is now fully integrated into the Portuguese Air Force’s logistics system. It is designed to execute a wide array of missions, spanning both civilian and military domains, including troop and cargo transportation, airdrops of paratroopers and cargo, aeromedical evacuations, search and rescue operations, aerial refueling, and firefighting missions.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Embraer KC-390 can carry more payload (26 tons) compared to other military transport aircraft in its class, and it flies faster and farther.

Aterrou às 16h30, na Base Aérea N.º 11, em Beja, o KC-390 🇵🇹 vindo do Brasil, naquela que foi a primeira missão operacional ao serviço da Força Aérea. Este é o primeiro de cinco aviões adquiridos pelo Estado Português em 2019. Saiba mais em: https://t.co/jH4lYRXN7v pic.twitter.com/tf6ZoKEkfg — Força Aérea Portuguesa (@fap_pt) October 19, 2023

The fleet of the five KC-390 Millennium multimission transport aircraft will be operated by 506 Squadron at Beja Air Base.

The KC-390’s introduction marks a significant enhancement to the Portuguese Air Force’s operational capabilities, offering new strategic and tactical opportunities for both military and humanitarian missions.