South Korea selects C-390 Millennium transport aircraft

Embraer, the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer, said on Monday that South Korea has selected the C-390 Millennium as its choice for new military transport aircraft.

South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) revealed the selection of Embraer’s C-390 Millennium in the Large Transport Aircraft (LTA) II public tender, intending to equip the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) with advanced military transport capabilities, announced through a press release.

The decision entails the introduction of three KC-390s by 2026, allocated with a budget of KRW 710 billion.

An official from DAPA clarified that the rationale behind selecting the C-390 lay in its competitive cost and performance, which closely matched other contenders such as Lockheed Martin and Airbus. However, distinctive contract terms like offset requirements and the incorporation of South Korean companies in the production process presented a meaningful advantage.

Embraer’s C-390 Millennium stands as a medium-sized, twin-engine, jet-powered military transport aircraft, marking the company’s most substantial aircraft construction to date.

South Korea marks the C-390 Millennium’s inaugural customer in Asia.

The procurement processes for Embraer C-390 aircraft are currently ongoing across several NATO member countries. Notably, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, and Austria are part of this initiative, with Portugal and Brazil already in the operational phase of these aircraft.

Furthermore, Hungary anticipates the arrival of its first aircraft, scheduled for its maiden flight by the end of 2023, followed by delivery in the second quarter of 2024.