Tuesday, November 28, 2023
BAE Systems purchases South Korean charge system for 155mm guns

By Gu Min Chul
South Korean defense giant Hanwha Aerospace has announced securing a contract from BAE Systems, Britain’s largest defense company, for a modular charge system designed for 155mm guns.

This strategic partnership responds to the soaring demand for 155mm artillery shells, amplifying the importance of the recently inked contract to supply the Modular Charge System (MCS), valued at KRW 175.9 billion ($135 million), in collaboration with BAE Systems, a significant entity in the global defense sector.

The cylindrical Modular Charge System (MCS) plays a critical role as the propelling component behind artillery shells, detonating with immense force to project the warhead to a designated range outside the cannon.

Hanwha, in a press release, highlighted its proactive measures since 2019 to develop the propulsion system, anticipating heightened demand among NATO member countries amid Europe’s evolving geopolitical dynamics. Successfully meeting NATO’s range criteria earlier this year, the export-oriented MCS is engineered to withstand the impact of self-propelled howitzers’ automatic supply mechanism, ensuring optimal performance.

Moreover, in parallel with the UK’s advancement in Mobile Fires Platform (MFP) procurement, the potential selection of K9A2 could offer an export package opportunity, facilitating the simultaneous supply of MCS.

Gu Min Chul
Gu Min Chul is a defense reporter who covers the Korean defense industry and all related issues.

