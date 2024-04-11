Thursday, April 11, 2024
BAE Systems secures $459 Million contract for advanced aviation radios

Photo by Alexcia Rupert

The U.S. Department of Defense announced on Wednesday that BAE Systems has been awarded a contract worth $459 million.

This contract is for the procurement of AN/ARC-231/A Multi-mode Aviation Radio Suite hardware components, repair services, and technical/engineering/logistic support.

The contract award from the U.S. Army Contracting Command enables the company to provide a range of services under this contract. Work locations and funding allocations will be determined on a per-order basis, with an estimated completion date set for April 9, 2034.

The AN/ARC-231A RT-1987 represents the latest advancement in BAE Systems’ portfolio of airborne communication systems. This state-of-the-art radio suite features multi-band, multi-mission capabilities and is equipped with a modernized NSA Type 1 embedded cryptographic solution.

One of the key components, the ARC-231 Skyfire, is a software-definable radio tailored for military aircraft. It facilitates two-way, multi-mode voice and data communications across a broad frequency spectrum ranging from 30 to 512 MHz. This includes Ultra High Frequency (UHF), Very High Frequency (VHF), and SATCOM bands, supporting various communication protocols such as AM, FM, and Integrated Waveform (IW).

BAE Systems’ ARC-231 radios are widely utilized across different branches of the U.S. military, installed in a variety of helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft. Notably, these advanced communication systems are integrated into platforms such as the UH-60 Black Hawk, AH-64 Apache, and CH-47 Chinook helicopters, enhancing connectivity and interoperability for military operations.

Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force airmen and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

