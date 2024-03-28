BAE Systems secures $318M contract for support of US Army’s M109 guns

BAE Systems, a leading defense contractor, has been awarded a contract valued at up to $318 million from the U.S. Army.

As noted by the company, the contract entails providing technical and sustainment support services for the Army’s fleet of M109A6 and A7 Self-Propelled Howitzers (SPH) and their companion, M992A3 carrier, ammunition, tracked (CAT) vehicles.

Over the course of the five-year System Technical Support and Sustainment System Technical Support contract, BAE Systems will deliver essential engineering and logistics services. These services encompass the introduction of new capabilities, maintenance, and testing to ensure optimal performance of the family of vehicles.

Dan Furber, director of ground vehicle production for BAE Systems’ Combat Mission Systems business, emphasized the critical role of the M109 Self-Propelled Howitzer on the battlefield. “The M109 continues to prove itself as the ‘King of Battle,’ providing the firepower and maneuverability to dominate,” Furber stated. “Sustainment services for the M109 enable the U.S. Army to maintain a high level of operational readiness.”

This services contract builds upon the M109A7 production contract awarded in November 2023. The M109A7 represents the latest advancement in the M109 family of vehicles, serving as the primary indirect fire support system for the Armored Brigade Combat Teams (ABCT). With enhancements to its chassis structure, the M109A7 offers increased survivability and operational efficiency, aligning with the Army’s modernization efforts.

By providing critical lifecycle support, BAE Systems ensures the Army’s sustainment programs remain robust and effective, wherever they are deployed.