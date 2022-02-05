With exercise in forests of Chernobyl, Ukraine prepares for war on multiple fronts

The Ukrainian military kicked off a large-scale military exercise on Friday morning, where soldiers participated in a mock war scenario in areas of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster site.

According to a press release from Ukrainian National Guards, the exercise was held in the abandoned city of Pripyat in northern Ukraine, near the Ukraine–Belarus border.

Guards, police and rescuers worked out the coherence of actions during the implementation of tasks for the defense of the settlement, the tactics of hostilities in urban areas and the elimination of their consequences, the release said.

According to the plan, the settlement “Pripyat” is at a line of contact with the enemy. Units of the National Guard performed combat missions to defend the city.

In order to ensure the safety of citizens, prevent sabotage and the transition of the city under enemy control, control of the movement of vehicles and citizens – units of the National Police took measures to block the settlement by setting up mobile checkpoints.

“The exercises once again confirmed the coherence and interaction of employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, including the specifics of the work of each unit in the most difficult situations to overcome various dangers,” said Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denis Monastyrsky.

The final stage of the exercises was the provision of first aid, evacuation of the wounded and clearing of the settlement from mines and explosive devices and elimination of the consequences of hostilities.

“All departments have shown their work and training well. The goal of the exercises was achieved. Our defenders are ready to defend the state “, – the minister noted addressing those present.

At the end of the exercise, Denis Monastyrsky noted the high level of training of personnel who participated in the exercise. He also thanked the participants for coordinated and highly qualified actions and presented awards to representatives of structural units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Among the winners were servicemen of a special detachment of special purpose “Omega”. The detachment commander was awarded another military rank, and two servicemen were awarded valuable gifts – personal watches.

A nuclear reactor at Chernobyl exploded in 1986, spewing tons of radioactive material into the air, and contaminating an area of thousands of miles around the reactor, spanning parts of Ukraine, Russia and Belarus.