US Special Forces to receive additional MH-47G helicopters

The U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command (USASOAC) has awarded Boeing a substantial contract to manufacture six remanufactured MH-47G Block II aircraft, a pivotal initiative within the Army’s modernization strategy.

Valued at $271 million, this contract amplifies Boeing’s ongoing commitment, bringing the total MH-47G aircraft contracted with USASOAC to 42 units.

Heather McBryan, Vice President and Program Manager for cargo programs at Boeing, emphasized the integral role of the Chinook in special operations. “The Chinook has been a key player in the special operations domain for many years. USASOAC and international allies have used the unique capabilities of the Chinook to complete the most daring missions around the globe,” stated McBryan. “With the modernized MH-47G, USASOAC soldiers are well-suited to meet today’s challenging environment.”

Adapting to the increasingly intricate demands of special operations, the heavy-lift helicopter, MH-47G Block II program, not only addresses current warfighter needs but also ensures the Chinook’s relevance in future battle scenarios.

“With the new and improved MH-47G Block II aircraft, USASOAC is not only receiving the most capable Chinook helicopter, they are also provided the flexibility to add additional upgrades as their needs evolve over time,” McBryan added.

The “Golf” variant stands as the most advanced and sophisticated model in operation. The Night Stalker’s MH-47G inventory comprises either newly built airframes or MH-47E airframes remanufactured to Golf standards, featuring revamped electrical and hydraulic lines.

Powered by 2 T55-GA-714A engines with IES-47 Infrared Exhaust Suppressors, the MH-47G ensures reduced infrared visibility. Enhanced Air Transportability Pylons further enable swift reconstruction of air-transported helicopters.